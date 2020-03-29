Colorado now the fourth state to declare a Major Disaster amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis submitted an urgent request on Wednesday to the federal government to help Colorado deal with COVID-19.

Polis announced today that President Trump and the federal government have approved his request in declaring a Major Disaster for the State of Colorado.



“Colorado is now eligible to receive additional federal resources to help address the global epidemic impacting our state, the nation, and the world. This declaration ensures that Colorado can be on a level playing field with other states that already have this status like New York and Washington when it comes to federal disaster funding and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. “Now more than ever, it’s important that Coloradans stay home whenever possible. I thank the members of Colorado’s federal delegation who advocated for this funding to recognize the seriousness of this public health crisis unfolding hour by hour in our state. We are forging new and innovating partnerships daily with the federal government and the private sector to minimize the health threat and the economic threat of the virus.” Gov. Polis

Colorado is currently one of the states with the highest presence of COVID-19 on a per-capita basis.

The state also continues to face a shortage of resources in addressing this pandemic.

In addition to Colorado – California, Washington and New York have also received these declarations.