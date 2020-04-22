Colorado National Guard help test long-term care residents for COVID-19

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado National Guard, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are partners in COVID-19 testing at multiple Colorado long-term care facilities.

“Our Colorado National Guard warriors are trained and equipped to the fight the war on COVID-19,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Major General Mike Loh said.

“They are providing necessary capability and capacity to help our local and state partners to save lives in senior care facilities across our state.”

Approximately 40 percent of Colorado’s COVID-19 fatalities are associated with long-term care facilities. Early identification of COVID-19 cases may limit the spread in the facilities.

Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be provided 300 COVID-19 tests on April 23. Proactive testing at long-term care facilities in El Paso and Adams Counties began on April 19, each facility receives 300 tests.

Colorado implemented a strategy to test at locations based on 2 factors:

No previously reported outbreaks

The number of staff and residents

Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to join the fight against COVID-19 March 10, 2020.

Colorado National Guard members are also to helping with the State Emergency Operations Center and the City and County of Denver to shelter people in Denver experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak.