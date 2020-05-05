Colorado mother urges people to stay home after 39-year-old son dies of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Kathryn, who asked her last name not be used, has gained a new appreciation for sunsets since her son’s passing.

“He took numerous pictures of sunsets. This was on the frame, under one of the sunsets,” she said, motioning toward a picture frame she recently recovered from her son’s apartment. “It says, ‘one word frees us of all the weight of the world and pain of life. And that word is love.’”

It was one of the last words she exchanged with 39-year-old Matthew Huntington before he was put on a ventilator at Swedish Medical Center in March.

Huntington initially thought he had pneumonia, but his family later learned he had COVID-19.

“His fever was 109 degrees and they had him on ice. And they couldn’t bring him down,” Kathryn told FOX31.

She says Huntington had a medical condition that, at times, gave him breathing issues — but initially thought her son would be able to recover from this.

“It’s much more virulent, and deadly, and evil than I thought. I too thought, ‘well, it’s a bad flu,’ you know, where they give you some respiratory support and you’re on your way.”

After 10 days on a ventilator, though, Huntington died from COVID-19 complications — a loss with which his family is still struggling to cope.

“He had a high degree of empathy for those in need. He was wiling to give you the shirt off his back. He’d do anything for anyone,” Kathryn said.

Kathryn says she has felt financial strain over the last six weeks but is urging protestors to rethink gathering in public areas right now.

“I think they’re misinformed. I think if they knew how viciously it attacks their loved ones and how horrific it is not to be able to see them — they have to think about that,” she told FOX31.

“I’m sucking it up, too, financially. But tough it out, I would say — because to me, it’s not worth losing a loved one or carrying the pain of that with you forever. That’s where I’m coming from,” she added.

Huntington is one of five people in his age group, 30-39, to die from COVID-19 in Colorado, which is just over a half percent of the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state so far.