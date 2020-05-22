Colorado lawmakers work to ensure the National Guard receives full benefits for serving on the front lines of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – A bipartisan congressional group is asking for assurance that National Guard personnel, who are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the federal benefits they have earned.

The congressional group includes Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, and Colorado Reps. Jason Crow and Doug Lamborn.

The 125 members of Congress sent a letter to the Trump administration on Friday addressing reports that National Guard personnel service may be stopped at 89 days, which would prevent them from receiving full benefits.

“Thousands of National Guard service members have been providing invaluable support for testing civilians and Guard personnel, logistics and warehouse distribution, planning for Emergency Operations Centers, homelessness outreach, and much more,” wrote the lawmakers.

“…it is critical to ensure that all National Guard personnel are taken care of during this crisis and after, recognizing that the threat of COVID-19 will not immediately go away and the National Guard is likely to be called on again in the future… We are proud of [their] incredible contributions.”