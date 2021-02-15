Colorado lawmakers resume COVID-delayed session on Tuesday



DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are resuming their 2021 session on Tuesday, with majority Democrats anxious to implement a proposed $1 billion-plus economic stimulus plan by Gov. Jared Polis to create jobs, keep small businesses afloat and support families afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis wants immediate spending in transportation infrastructure, broadband, telehealth and job retraining programs to get residents displaced by the pandemic back to work.

Minority Republicans welcome any lifeline for small firms but argue restaurants have borne the brunt of social-distancing restrictions. They want transportation funding focused on roads and bridges both along the Front Range and in rural areas.