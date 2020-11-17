Colorado lawmakers prepare for possible special session to address COVID-19 relief

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are preparing for the possibility of a special session to address coronavirus relief, according to state legislators.

Rep. Colin Larson (R) says GOP lawmakers received a call from minority leadership that a special session would likely be called for the week of Nov. 23 or Nov. 30.

In a join statement released Monday evening from the Governor’s office and House and Senate Democratic leadership:

“Legislative leaders and the Governor’s office have been having productive conversations on how we can step up to help provide additional relief to Colorado businesses and hardworking families during these challenging times. Coloradans continue to wait for Congress to act, but we are committed to doing what we can as a state.”

Rep. Becker (D) says state lawmakers have been in talks with the Governor’s office about “the best ways to move forward while Congress continues to not respond with coronavirus relief.”

Lawmakers say the governor is expected to lay out more details on a potential special session on Tuesday.