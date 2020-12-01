Colorado lawmakers begin day two of special session

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado state lawmakers will convene for the second day of a special session addressing COVID-19 relief at 9 am.

Monday evening proved busy for legislators who are working to conclude the session on Wednesday.

In the Senate, bills that passed on a second reading include:

Small Business Aid (SB20B-001):

  • $57 million in grants and aid to struggling business, focusing on counties with heightened capacity restrictions

Housing and Direct COVID-19 Rental Assistance (SB20B-002):

  • $50 million in relief to those in need, with $500,000 supporting the Eviction Legal Assistance fund

Two bills that advanced from the Senate Finance Committee include:

  • Energy Utility Bill Payment Assistance:
    • $5 million to the Energy Outreach Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund
  • Colorado Public Health Response:
    • $100 million to help state protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic while waiting on potential federal stimulus

Over in the House, bills that passed on a third reading Tuesday morning and move on to the Senate include:

  • Sales Tax Relief (HB20B-1004):
    • Allow restaurants, bars and food trucks to keep state sales tax from Nov. 2020 through Feb. 2021, approximately $2,000 per location
  • Childcare Support (HB20B-1002):
    • $45 million to support approximately 2,600 childcare facilities
  • Increased Broadband Access (HB20B-1001):
    • $20 million to increase Colorado’s broadband capacity
  • Food Pantry Assistance (HB20B-1003):
    • $3 million to help services providing food for those facing food insecurity

On Monday, several Republican lawmakers opted not to wear masks prompting discussions as to what COVID-19 precautions will look like during the regular session in January.

