Colorado lawmakers begin day two of special session

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado state lawmakers will convene for the second day of a special session addressing COVID-19 relief at 9 am.

Monday evening proved busy for legislators who are working to conclude the session on Wednesday.

In the Senate, bills that passed on a second reading include:

Small Business Aid (SB20B-001):

$57 million in grants and aid to struggling business, focusing on counties with heightened capacity restrictions

Housing and Direct COVID-19 Rental Assistance (SB20B-002):

$50 million in relief to those in need, with $500,000 supporting the Eviction Legal Assistance fund

Two bills that advanced from the Senate Finance Committee include:

Energy Utility Bill Payment Assistance: $5 million to the Energy Outreach Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund

Colorado Public Health Response: $100 million to help state protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic while waiting on potential federal stimulus



Over in the House, bills that passed on a third reading Tuesday morning and move on to the Senate include:

Sales Tax Relief (HB20B-1004): Allow restaurants, bars and food trucks to keep state sales tax from Nov. 2020 through Feb. 2021, approximately $2,000 per location

Childcare Support (HB20B-1002): $45 million to support approximately 2,600 childcare facilities

Increased Broadband Access (HB20B-1001): $20 million to increase Colorado’s broadband capacity

Food Pantry Assistance (HB20B-1003): $3 million to help services providing food for those facing food insecurity



On Monday, several Republican lawmakers opted not to wear masks prompting discussions as to what COVID-19 precautions will look like during the regular session in January.