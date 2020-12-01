Colorado lawmakers begin day two of special session

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado state lawmakers will convene for the second day of a special session addressing COVID-19 relief at 9 am.
Monday evening proved busy for legislators who are working to conclude the session on Wednesday.
In the Senate, bills that passed on a second reading include:
Small Business Aid (SB20B-001):
- $57 million in grants and aid to struggling business, focusing on counties with heightened capacity restrictions
Housing and Direct COVID-19 Rental Assistance (SB20B-002):
- $50 million in relief to those in need, with $500,000 supporting the Eviction Legal Assistance fund
Two bills that advanced from the Senate Finance Committee include:
- Energy Utility Bill Payment Assistance:
- $5 million to the Energy Outreach Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund
- Colorado Public Health Response:
- $100 million to help state protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic while waiting on potential federal stimulus
Over in the House, bills that passed on a third reading Tuesday morning and move on to the Senate include:
- Sales Tax Relief (HB20B-1004):
- Allow restaurants, bars and food trucks to keep state sales tax from Nov. 2020 through Feb. 2021, approximately $2,000 per location
- Childcare Support (HB20B-1002):
- $45 million to support approximately 2,600 childcare facilities
- Increased Broadband Access (HB20B-1001):
- $20 million to increase Colorado’s broadband capacity
- Food Pantry Assistance (HB20B-1003):
- $3 million to help services providing food for those facing food insecurity
On Monday, several Republican lawmakers opted not to wear masks prompting discussions as to what COVID-19 precautions will look like during the regular session in January.