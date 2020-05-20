Colorado lawmaker, nurse returns from one of the biggest outbreak areas in the US

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — It takes a certain type of character to be willing to face whatever comes through an emergency room door.

“You have no idea what’s going to come in,” said Colorado state Rep. Kyle Mullica. “It’s this pride, you know, like working with these people.”

Mullica worked as an EMT before becoming a nurse, and has since worked at the Presbyterian/St. Luke’s emergency room for six years.

“Too see these people come in and do their job and have the same mentality that we’re going to everything that we can to make sure our patients have a positive outcome, I think ‘inspiring’ is a word that comes to mind,” Mullica said.

He used some of that inspiration to set an example when an opportunity arose to help one of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19: the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

“It was nothing like I’ve ever experienced before, but it was rewarding too,” Mullica said. “It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.”

There, Mullica worked 12-hour shifts every day for five weeks. He says it was exhausting, intense, but a challenge that helped him grow, as he tried to set an example for his three children.

“Really trying to teach them that if you have an opportunity to help somebody, you need to help them,” Mullica said.

As lawmakers prepare to come back in session next Tuesday, Mullica says the experience gave him a lot of perspective on the policy he wants to champion when it comes to doing everything they can to protect front-line workers and reform the criminal justice system.

“I think if we’re going to talk about real change, we need to talk about before the criminal justice system happens, and that’s what I was seeing a lot, is just the failure that happens before people actually even get to jail or prison,” Mullica said. “Just practicing human decency and making sure that people aren’t unnecessarily being harmed.”