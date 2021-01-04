Colorado knows how to vaccinate

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s vaccine program is rolling out more smoothly and more quickly than most U.S. states. As of Jan. 4, the state has used 43% of the vaccines distributed to it, the 12th best vaccine use rate in the country and better than 80% of U.S. states and territories.

The United States is in the middle of a nationwide vaccine campaign as Pfizer and Moderna each secured emergency FDA approval for vaccines with efficacy rates in the 95% range. States are receiving vaccines roughly equivalent to their share of the U.S. population.

To date, 15,418,500 vaccines have been distributed across U.S. states and territories. Nationally, healthcare workers have given the first round of the required two to 4,563,260 Americans.

National data shows that Colorado is administering vaccines well. Our state health department and hospitals are using a larger amount of the vaccines they receive than most states and vaccinating larger portions of the state population.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Colorado ranks 15th in the country for vaccinations per capita. It has given 1,954 vaccines per 100,000 people, about the same as neighbors Nebraska and New Mexico.

Other metrics are even better.

Each state has administered a given percentage of the 4,563,260 Americans who have received their shot to date. Colorado’s share of the national total is 2.6%, which means it is vaccinating Coloradans at a quicker clip than average. The state only holds 1.7% of the national population, and only received 1.7% of the vaccines available.

In contrast, some states are lagging behind. California, for example, has received more of the vaccines than its share of the U.S. population. It houses 10.2% of Americans but has received 12.1% of the existing vaccines.

Despite this, California only accounts for 9.9% of the national total first round vaccinations.

Colorado also beats most U.S. states in the percentage of vaccines used.

As of Jan. 4, Colorado has received 262,275 vaccines and vaccinated 112,510 Coloradans – a 43% vaccination rate and the 12th highest in the nation. Contrast this with neighbor Kansas, which has only used 15% of its vaccines.