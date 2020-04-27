Colorado joins western states COVID-19 pact

by: Keely Sugden

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis holds a news conference on COVID-19 on April 1, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) – Governor Jared Polis announced on Monday that Colorado and Nevada are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact. The pact is a group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and fighting COVID-19.

“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states.  I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” said Governor Polis.

Shared vision of the agreement:

  • Our residents’ health comes first
  • Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions
  • Our states will only be effective by working together

As part of the Western States Pact, the Governors commit to working together toward the following four goals: 

  • Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
  • Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.
  • Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.
  • Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.

