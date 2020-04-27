Colorado joins western states COVID-19 pact

DENVER (KDVR) – Governor Jared Polis announced on Monday that Colorado and Nevada are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact. The pact is a group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and fighting COVID-19.
“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” said Governor Polis.
Shared vision of the agreement:
- Our residents’ health comes first
- Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions
- Our states will only be effective by working together
As part of the Western States Pact, the Governors commit to working together toward the following four goals:
- Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
- Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.
- Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.
- Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.