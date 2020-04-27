Colorado joins western states COVID-19 pact

DENVER (KDVR) – Governor Jared Polis announced on Monday that Colorado and Nevada are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact. The pact is a group of Western state governors with a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and fighting COVID-19.

“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” said Governor Polis.

Shared vision of the agreement:

Our residents’ health comes first

Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions

Our states will only be effective by working together

As part of the Western States Pact, the Governors commit to working together toward the following four goals:

Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected. This includes a concerted effort to prevent and fight outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions. This will require adequate hospital surge capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.

Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.

Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating. The states will work together to share best practices.