Colorado joining nationwide movement to help events industry survive pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Event Alliance will partner with the Live Events Coalition this week to set up an “empty event” installation in downtown Denver’s Sculpture Park.

Brynn Swanson with the CEA says they plan to put together an event with tables, chairs, a stage and buffet but without guests or event workers. The goal is to highlight the impact COVID-19 has had on the event industry and encourage lawmakers to provide greater resources to the industry.

“The pandemic has lasted longer than we ever thought it would and we know it’s not going away. Our goal has shifted to really making sure these businesses are strong and healthy when we can get back to work,” said Swanson.

Swanson says the CEA estimates roughly 80 percent of 36,000 event workers in Colorado are currently unemployed.

“It’s the nature of our business and we’ve worked very collaboratively to find a way where we can function on a very small scale. But that small scale doesn’t sustain our business,” said Swanson.

The installation will be in place at Sculpture Park Friday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.