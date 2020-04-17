Colorado hospitals receive 100 ventilators to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, 11 hospitals in the state of Colorado received 100 ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.
The ventilators initially were distributed to 11 hospital across the state, however, they will be moved based on current need of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The following hospitals currently have a portion of the delivered ventilators:
- Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators
- University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators
- St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators
- Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators
- St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): five ventilators
- Mercy Medical Center (Durango): five ventilators
- San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): five ventilators
- Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators
- Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): five ventilators
- North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): five ventilators
- UC Health (Greely): five ventilators
The ventilators were allocated through the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). Once the pandemic ends, the ventilators will be returned to SNS.