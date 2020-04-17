Colorado hospitals receive 100 ventilators to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, 11 hospitals in the state of Colorado received 100 ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.

The ventilators initially were distributed to 11 hospital across the state, however, they will be moved based on current need of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The following hospitals currently have a portion of the delivered ventilators:

Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators

University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): five ventilators

Mercy Medical Center (Durango): five ventilators

San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): five ventilators

Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators

Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): five ventilators

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): five ventilators

UC Health (Greely): five ventilators

The ventilators were allocated through the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). Once the pandemic ends, the ventilators will be returned to SNS.