Colorado hospitals reach capacity, continue to add ICU bed space

DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitals across Colorado are working to create more ICU bed space as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. As of Monday, 1,597 people suffering from COVID-19 were hospitalized across the Centennial State. That’s the highest number since the pandemic began.

While the current surge surpasses April numbers, healthcare workers now know how to better treat patients and plans, created during the early days of the pandemic, are now being used to create more ICU space as needed.

On Monday, Governor Polis issued an executive order authorizing the state health department to order hospitals to transfer, or stop admitting patients, as needed. The Colorado Hospital Association issued a statement quoting a state health official assuring the CHA that the government control helps support an already operational CHA virtual hospital transfer system. That system is designed to share space and resources statewide.

As of Monday, UCHealth hospitals were treating roughly 370 COVID patients. The system reported strained operations at its northern Colorado hospitals. A hospital system administrator said the UCHealth Greeley Hospital is “extremely full.” The spokesperson said three new ICU rooms have already been opened and were filled “almost immediately” at the Greeley location.

HealthONE hospitals reported 253 COVID patients on Monday. That’s higher than the system’s April peak of 226. However, HealthOHE’s ICU capacity has remained stable as more non-ICU beds have been converted to ICU status.

Hospitals outside the Front Range are also in crisis mode. Last week, Mesa County Public Health reported there were no ICU beds available. Area hospitals continue to work through surge capacity plans to utilize more space.

Colorado’s Northeast Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Council said there has been worker burnout and 33 hospitals have listed staff shortages.

Healthcare workers who have spoken to FOX31 anonymously continue to paint a grim picture of shuffling patients, confusion and long wait times for patients to receive the treatment they need.