Colorado hospitals race to narrow down first round of COVID-19 vaccine recipients

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado hospitals are busy finalizing distribution plans for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine days before the shipments could arrive in the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released more details on the vaccine Wednesday, including which groups will be included in the three phases of vaccine distribution.

The first phase is broken up into groups 1A and 1B. These early rounds of the vaccine will be designated for frontline health care workers, with the most high-risk falling into group 1A.

Dr. Richard Zane, chief of emergency medicine and chief innovation officer at UCHealth, says they’ve already identified which staff members will fall into groups 1A and 1B. But it’s unclear whether there will initially be enough rounds of the vaccine to cover the two groups.

“When we find out how much vaccine we are going to receive, then we will know if we can do all of 1A, all of 1A and 1B, or if we’ll have to have a random assignment depending on if we do not have the quantities to match the number of people,” said Zane.

Zane says they will use UCHealth’s mobile app to notify staff members and providers who are eligible for the vaccine and set a vaccination appointment time.

“Over the course of a certain number of days, they’re going to pick an appointment and also make an appointment for three weeks from that initial appointment for the second dose,” said Zane.

He says the individuals selected for group 1A are health care workers who have, in aggregate, more than 15 minutes exposure to patients with COVID-19 per day. That includes staff in the emergency department, COVID-19 units and intensive care units.

Dr. Melissa Miller, director of pharmacy at North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, says they’re in the process of reaching out to the entire hospital team and collecting data that will help them place staff into the correct tier.

“We’re going to be looking at each individual and figuring out where they are in the tiering process, what their schedule looks like, when we can accommodate them from a vaccine clinic standpoint. Then making one-on-one contact with each of those people so they know when their appointment time is and what they should do to be ready for it,” said Miller.

Miller says the process is labor-intensive but the goal is to make sure the highest-risk team members are first to receive the vaccine.

“When we’re looking at that very first tier, it’s really those individuals that have the potential to be exposed before patients know they’re COVID-positive or before we know they’re COVID-positive,” said Miller.

Based on their criteria, the first tier includes emergency staff, critical care and trauma teams.

Hospitals will have a better idea of who will receive the early rounds of the vaccine once they know how many doses they’re getting. Zane expects that information will come out within 24 hours after final approval from the FDA.