Colorado hospital working to develop treatments for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 is well underway.

UCHealth is among the many hospitals nationwide where doctors are working around the clock to find something that works.

“The earliest any of us are hoping to see a vaccine is early 2021, and if you’d asked me a year ago, we’d say it would take twice or three times as long,” said Dr. Thomas Flaig, the Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Flaig says it normally takes three months for a clinical trial to be approved and to begin enrolling patients. It’s now happening in about about a week.

“The tricky part of this is looking at which ones we can open (clinical trials) and should open. It’s not just business as normal. We want to make sure there’s not so many trials we trip over each other,” he said.

Of particular interest to doctors and scientists at UCHealth and the Colorado School of Medicine is the much discussed drug remdesivir. It’s a medicine that targets the virus directly and keeps it from growing. Remdesivir was originally designed to treat Ebola, but it didn’t pan out. Doctors are hopeful it may be more successful in attacking COVID-19.

“I think remdesivir is the first step in developing effective treatments for COVID-19. It’s probably not the last step, and it may not turn out to be the best,” said Dr. Thomas Campbell, professor of Medicine-Infectious Diseases at the Colorado School of Medicine.

Doctors at UCHealth are also examining Ruxolitnib, Sarilumad, and hydroxycloriquine, other drugs touted as potential game changers. Only time will tell if any of them are effective.

“We will have treatments that will allow people to get better faster,” said Campbell.