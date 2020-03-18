Colorado Hospital Association: State’s coronavirus hospitalization numbers lower than reality due to lack of tests

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Hospital Association says the number of coronavirus hospitalizations reported by the state is significantly lower than the actual figure due to the lack of test kits.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the CHA said many hospitals in the state have moved from a “mitigation” response to a “surge” response.

“This means that the hospital has seen a marked increase in the number of patients presenting with respiratory illness who need hospitalization and further testing,” the CHA said.

The association says Colorado hospitals have been preparing for the surge for several weeks.

The CHA says hospitals’ plans address three key components: supplies, staff and space.

“Their work includes personal protective equipment (PPE) conservation, postponing elective procedures, expanding/ refashioning facilities to create additional critical care beds or negative pressure rooms, securing alternative discharge options so that patients who no longer need acute hospitalization can be moved out of the hospital, increasing staffing and more,” the association said.

The CHA, which represents more than 100 hospitals and health systems statewide, says that due to the limited availability of test kits, the state’s current reported figure of 20 corona hospitalizations is inaccurate.

“While we appreciate the work by the state and the private labs to provide testing, we believe that the reported numbers are much lower than the actual spread of COVID-19 in our state. Specifically, the current data show only 20 hospitalizations, but our hospitals report having many more hospitalized patients who are likely COVID-19 positive but are still awaiting test results,” the CHA said.

The association added that because the demand for kits is outpacing supply, hospitals must prioritize testing for patients who are in the hospital and need acute care, health care workers and first responders, and people coming to emergency rooms with life-threatening illnesses.

The CHA urged people with mild symptoms not to see testing at an ER.

“We all have a critical role to flatten the curve of the virus and to conserve hospital and health system capacity for the acutely ill,” the association said.