Colorado high school sports commissioner optimistic about 2020-2021 school year

DENVER (KDVR) — The state of Colorado has already been through the worst-case scenario for high school athletics, according to Rhonda Blanford-Green, Commissioner for the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA). That worst-case scenario was the sudden cancellation of spring sports.

Based on current information about the pandemic, the chances of canceling high school sports for the next school year are “slim to none,” according to Blanford-Green.

“We are trying not to cancel any sport, any activity, any athletics for the ’20-’21 (year),” said Blanford-Green.

CHSAA is considering different scenarios. One of those would revolve around schools’ plans.

“If there is a hybrid model for sitting in the classroom and learning from home, we are going to look at a way to make athletics and activities work around those different educational models,” said Blanford-Green

The commissioner also said there is the chance Coloradans could see some sports happen and not others.

“I think in unprecedented times, we will be looking outside of the box. So if some sports can meet the state and health guidelines, we are going to focus on those sports to get our kids going again,” said Blanford-Green.

In May, CHSAA formed a task force tackling the issues of if, when and how athletics can resume at Colorado high schools. The first meeting is scheduled in June.