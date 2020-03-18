Colorado healthcare officials recommend new isolation time of 7 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Before going out in public, the state is now recommending that people showing symptoms or testing positive for coronavirus isolate themselves for seven days.

That’s down from a two-week isolation period initially recommended.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say along with seven days, you need to make sure you have no fever for 72 hours and symptoms are improving.

For some people like healthcare workers, it should be a longer isolation period of 10 days.

“Based on the research that has been done so far, we believe that seven days is an appropriate time frame for individuals to stay home,” state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said.

“Any risk of transmission after seven days is very low. We don’t expect individuals to acquire this infection more than once. There may be exceptions for individuals who may be immunocompromised but in general those who are infected should be protected.”

With a shortage in testing capabilities at this point, Dr. Herlihy says the average person does not need to be tested. Officials want you to consult your healthcare provider but anyone with symptoms should isolate for seven days.