Colorado health officials to issue new guidelines for nursing home visits

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working to put together new guidelines for those who want to visit their loved ones in nursing homes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began several months ago, many people have been limited to outdoor visits with people at residential care facilities.

Under a draft version of the guidelines released Wednesday, there will soon be protocols in place to allow for indoor visitation.

“We believe that these indoor visitation protocols are reasonably safe,” Polis said during a news conference Wednesday.

Requirements for indoor visitation include limited spread of coronavirus in the county where the facility is located, baseline testing for all residents and staff that shows there is not an outbreak of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases, and adequate staffing levels.

When indoor visitation begins, all visitors must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours and be symptom free. Visitors will also need to leave their contact information with the facility so they can be reached in the event of an outbreak.

Finally, indoor visitation will be limited to common spaces that allow for social distancing and masks must be worn by visitors at all times. Residents must also wear masks unless they are medically unable to.

Click here to read the full draft indoor visitation guide from CDPHE.

During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis also talked about a new program called Energize Colorado that will distribute loans to “deserving Colorado businesses.”