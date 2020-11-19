Colorado Health Officials: COVID-19 vaccine could be painful

DENVER (KDVR) — With at least two potential COVID-19 vaccines showing promise already, plenty of Coloradans are anxiously awaiting its widespread distribution.

While officials have said we’re still a couple months away from a majority of the general public receiving a vaccine, there’s renewed hope and optimism we’ll get a handle on the pandemic soon.

For those who choose to take the vaccine, you’ll be required to take two separate shots 28 days apart.

According to health officials in Colorado, you should prepare for the likelihood of those two shots causing some potential pain.

“I think everybody is a little different in terms of how they’ll have a reaction to a vaccine,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Colorado’s Top Infectious Disease Expert with UCHealth.

Other vaccines, such as shingles, require multiple shots and also tend to cause uncomfortable pain.

“You get two shots for shingles. If you’re a young kid, you actually… the first time you get a flu shot, you get two shots. Hepatitis A, two shots, Hepatitis B, three shots. There’s actually a lot of them that require a booster,” Dr. Barron explained.

Here along the Front Range, Dr. Barron says the number one vaccine Coloradans fear and complain about the most is tetanus.

“I think that one almost universally everybody says that when they get their tetanus boost that their arm is sore,” Dr. Barron said.

Scientists working on the vaccines haven’t said what sort of potentially painful side-effects might exist. But health officials say regardless of any temporary pain, getting vaccinated will be worth it in the long run.

“This is a little sacrifice. A little bit of pain is worth the health of yourself, your family and everyone else out there that’s vulnerable,” Dr. Barron said.