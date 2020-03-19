Colorado health officials ban public gatherings of more than 10 people with several exceptions

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale. (CDPHE)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Wednesday a statewide ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people. There are several exceptions to the order.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Thursday. It is set to last for 30 days.

Health officials are implementing the ban in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There will be exemptions for grocery and retail stores, airports, bus and train stations, health care facilities, pharmacies and other places where people may be in transit for essential goods and services.

Restaurants following the already-imposed takeout and delivery guidelines will also be exempt.

Office environments, government buildings where essential government services are offered, and factories where at least 10 people are present but social distancing of 6 feet is in effect will also all be exempt.

“We are acting boldly and swiftly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. The science and data tells us this will get worse before it gets better,” Polis said in a statement. “We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary actions to slow the spread of this disease.”

The governor also suspended in-person learning at all schools from March 23 through April 17.

Finally, the governor suspended all downhill ski area operations through April 6.