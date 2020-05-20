Colorado health officials adjust data, reduce number of COVID-19 cases at JBS plant to 264

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data Wednesday on COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

The number of cases at the JBS meat plant in Greeley now stands at 264, down from 316.

The CDPHE said the change is due to a number of reasons.

First, the state began splitting JBS cases into two groups: those at the plant and those at corporate offices. In addition to the 264 cases at the plant, there are five cases at JBS corporate.

Additionally, some JBS employees’ family members were being included in the original count. They have since been removed.

Finally, there was one death previously attributed to JBS, but that person worked at a different company.

Overall, seven JBS employees have died from the coronavirus: six at the Greeley plant and one at the corporate offices.

Below is the full statement from the state regarding the change:

“While reviewing case data with local public health officials, we made three changes to our data. The first took effect last week, and that was splitting the JBS outbreak into two outbreaks — one for the plant, and one for their corporate offices. We also realized that some secondary infections of employees’ family members had been incorrectly included in the JBS outbreak data. While those cases are important and are being tracked closely, they do not meet the definition of an outbreak case. For consistency, we removed them from JBS’s case numbers, which brought the plant outbreak’s total down from 316 to 264. Finally, we found that one of the deaths previously attributed to the JBS outbreak was an employee of another company. We could not confirm that they had ever worked at JBS, so we removed that death from the outbreak data. Because we recorded another death from the JBS outbreak this week, the total number of deaths remained the same.”

Despite the change, the outbreak at JBS remains one of the largest in Colorado.

The biggest in the state is at Sterling Correctional Facility, where 440 inmates and 21 staff members have confirmed positive cases of the virus. Two inmates have died.