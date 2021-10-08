COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plateau in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared the latest data, indicating while cases are beginning to trend downward in our state, hospitalizations are holding steady over the past two months.

CDPHE’s COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy shared the statewide positivity rate has shot up to 7.22%.

As of October 8, 890 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.

