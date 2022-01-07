Colorado health department says COVID cases were undercounted this week

DENVER (KDVR) — There were even more COVID cases in the last two days than the state health department reported.

An error in electronic reporting may mean that Colorado’s new wave of COVID cases is stalled at a high point instead of dipping back down after a weeklong spike.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement that the state’s COVID dashboard did not accurately relay how many new COVID cases there were in Colorado from Jan. 5 to the present.

“CDPHE’s electronic laboratory reporting system is not successfully communicating with our disease reporting system, from which the public case data is sourced,” the statement reads.

The error did not affect hospitalization, death or testing data. It does strike an ominous note, though, considering the sheer number of cases it had already reported.

The state said the error led to a “significant undercount” of cases.

On Jan. 5, the state had already reported 7,629 new COVID cases, which is more than any day in pandemic history except each of the days in the week prior.