Colorado health department begins distributing supplies from Strategic National Stockpile

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the State Emergency Operations Center started shipping supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile across the state Monday.

The stockpile is the country’s largest supply of potentially life-saving medical supplies and drugs designed to be used in a public health emergency in case local supplies run out, according to the agencies.

Colorado received the following supplies:

49,200 N95 masks

115,000 surgical masks

21,420 surgical gowns

21,800 face shields

84 coveralls

The CDPHE estimates the above supplies are enough to last for about one full day of statewide operations.

The State Unified Command Group — which is part of the EOC — will distribute the supplies throughout the state.

The amount of supplies each area receives will be based on the following factors:

County population

Portion of population that is older than 65, proportional to state population

The number of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals

Whether the county or tribe has received supplies previously

“All county health departments and tribes in the state will receive supplies. CDPHE will work with regional staff to coordinate deliveries,” the agencies said in a press release.

“We are relieved that we have finally received materials from the Strategic National Stockpile, but it’s not nearly enough,” said Scott Bookman, the COVID incident commander for the CDPHE. “We’re going to need more supplies and are grateful to all our partners across the state who are donating supplies and stepping up to help Colorado meet the demand.”

The agencies said the public can help in the following ways:

The agencies reminded people with symptoms — even mild ones — to stay home and isolate themselves until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours, other symptoms have improved and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

More updates on the state’s response to the outbreak are available online.