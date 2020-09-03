Colorado gyms form coalition, work to bring members back into facilities

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado health clubs are working together to fight COVID-19 and to get members back into their facilities.

More than 30 fitness brands at 175 locations across the state have come together to form the Colorado Fitness Coalition.

Club Greenwood in Greenwood Village is one of the locations participating in the coalition.

“Business is down. People are still nervous about coming to a club, and I think that’s one of the things that the coalition wants to be able to say is: it is safe. We have taken all of the precautions,” General Manager Paula Neubert said.

According to the Colorado weekly outbreak data as of Sept. 2, there have been no reported health club or gym outbreaks in the state.

Neubert, who is also on the advisory board for CFC, says the facilities have taken a pledge to keep the community safe while maintaining their physical activity with mask wearing, sanitation stations, social distancing and more.

“Fitness facilities really are a safe place and the data is showing us that,” Neubert said.

The CFC includes other places like Orange Theory Fitness, Corepower Yoga, Colorado Athletic Club, Planet Fitness and Chuze Fitness.

Other facilities are welcome to join. For more information, visit the coalition’s website.