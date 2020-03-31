Colorado gun dealers can sell firearms without completed background checks due to state’s massive backlog

DENVER (KDVR) — Before the coronavirus outbreak, it usually took the Colorado Bureau of Investigation eight minutes to process a firearms background check.

But now, because of the surge in gun purchases, it takes about six days to get a background check completed.

That has become an issue for the state because, according to federal law, it only has three business days to process a background check before a gun dealer can sell the gun without one completed.

FOX31 has confirmed that at least one Coloradan was able to purchase a gun even though the background check was denied.

The CBI did not say where that gun was bought. It is working with the dealer to retrieve it.

The CBI says it has received 12,266 background check requests in the past week. During the same period last year, it received 6,499 requests.

“The sustained demand has resulted in a queue of 9,257 with an average turnaround time of approximately six calendar days,” the CBI said in a statement issued Tuesday.

While licensed gun dealers are permitted to sell firearms without a completed background check if it has not been completed on time, the CBI strongly urged against doing so.

The CBI says in an effort to accommodate the increase in demand, it has expanded the hours of its InstaCheck system and is cross-training staff members to assist in the background check process.

Inbox: Colorado has a backlog of over 9000 waiting for a gun background check. Because the law states these must be done within 3 days, gun sellers can now hand over a gun without a completed background check. #copolitics #kdvr #COVIDー19 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 31, 2020

Some officials running for office, including former Gov. John Hickenlooper, have called on Congress to close this regulation.

Background checks save lives. The House of Representatives voted to close the Charleston Loophole last year—why won't the Senate act? https://t.co/xoNoRxaZUO — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 31, 2020