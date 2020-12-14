Colorado governor urges hospitals to administer COVID vaccine within 72 hours of receipt

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Denver (KDVR) – With Colorado health facilities set to receive the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis is urging hospitals and health facilities to administer those vaccines within 72 hours of receipt.

The governor sent a letter to Colorado hospitals, advising them to “be ready to hit the ground running”:

“Colorado is expecting to begin receiving initial, limited doses of COVID vaccine this week, and we need to be ready to hit the ground running. Our ability to quickly vaccinate prioritized populations and report those doses as administered to the Colorado Immunization Information System is paramount to Colorado’s ability to receive future allocations of COVID vaccine and end this public health crisis. With vaccine distribution plans coming together, I ask that you please affirm that your facility/organization is able to administer the COVID vaccinations within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine.”