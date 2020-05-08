Colorado gets $11.7 million in grants for expanded COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Healthcare organizations in Colorado will receive a combined $11,740,936 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing.

“Widespread and rapid testing is key to the fight against COVID-19, and we must continue working together to make it more widely available,” said Senator Gardner.

These grants are provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

The following organizations will receive funding:

Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association – $191,704

Metro Community Provider Network – $868,789

Denver Health and Hospitals Authority – $2,739,964

Valley Wide Health Systems, Inc. – $637,504

Pueblo Community Health Center, Inc – $509,044

Olathe Community Clinic, Inc. – $184,804

Peak Vista Community Health Centers – $1,499,134

Marillac Clinic, Inc. – $287,059

La Clinica Tepeyac, Inc. – $155,704

Summit Community Care Clinic – $229,624

Uncompahgre Combined Clinics – $129,949

Sunrise Community Health – $727,909

The Regents of the University of Colorado – $150,889

Plan De Salud Del Valle, Inc. – $1,347,379

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless – $326,389

High Plains Community Health Center, Inc. – $238,024

Clinica Campesina Family Health Services – $993,349

Southwest Colorado Mental Health Center, Inc. – $175,369

Mountain Family Health Centers – $348,349