Colorado gets $11.7 million in grants for expanded COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Healthcare organizations in Colorado will receive a combined $11,740,936 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing.
“Widespread and rapid testing is key to the fight against COVID-19, and we must continue working together to make it more widely available,” said Senator Gardner.
These grants are provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
The following organizations will receive funding:
- Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association – $191,704
- Metro Community Provider Network – $868,789
- Denver Health and Hospitals Authority – $2,739,964
- Valley Wide Health Systems, Inc. – $637,504
- Pueblo Community Health Center, Inc – $509,044
- Olathe Community Clinic, Inc. – $184,804
- Peak Vista Community Health Centers – $1,499,134
- Marillac Clinic, Inc. – $287,059
- La Clinica Tepeyac, Inc. – $155,704
- Summit Community Care Clinic – $229,624
- Uncompahgre Combined Clinics – $129,949
- Sunrise Community Health – $727,909
- The Regents of the University of Colorado – $150,889
- Plan De Salud Del Valle, Inc. – $1,347,379
- The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless – $326,389
- High Plains Community Health Center, Inc. – $238,024
- Clinica Campesina Family Health Services – $993,349
- Southwest Colorado Mental Health Center, Inc. – $175,369
- Mountain Family Health Centers – $348,349