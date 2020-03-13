Colorado General Assembly votes to suspend session due to coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — In what is being described as an unprecedented move, leaders in the Colorado General Assembly will introduce a measure to suspend their annual session Friday.

The decision comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Colorado continues to increase.

Lawmakers told FOX31 and Channel 2 earlier this week that Capitol business is often conducted in crowded, small spaces and that continuing the session would hurt public health efforts.

The suspension begins Sunday; lawmakers plan to work on Saturday.

The General Assembly plans to reconvene on March 30.