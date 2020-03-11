Colorado General Assembly discussing suspending session over coronavirus concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s General Assembly, which is in session until the beginning of May, is considering suspending the annual session over COVID-19 concerns.

“We are definitely taking a serious look — obviously the Capitol is a very busy place,” Speaker of the House KC Becker said.

Becker said Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order for a state of emergency gives the General Assembly the power to suspend their session. Leaders in the state House and Senate will make the call.

“We would have to suspend it for a minimum of three days and we could suspend for as long as we need,” Becker said, adding, “Likely what would happen is the Legislature would meet later in the year for those days.”

It’s unclear if a special session would be needed to finish business. Currently, the Constitution gives lawmakers 120 days each year to meet and they are currently scheduled to adjourn on May 6.

Becker cautioned that no final decision has been made and that leaders will consult the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for guidance.

“We are not going to jump to any decision,” Becker said.

Becker did say leaders have ruled out shutting down the Capitol or restricting public access to committee hearings.

“We want the public to be coming to our hearings,” Becker said.