Colorado frontline health workers share personal struggles with COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Two metro-area frontline medical workers shared their personal stories of battling the pandemic over social social media.

They took part in a COVID-19 series hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Monday.

“I’m extremely grateful for the job I have, but it does come with a price,” said Traci Priebe, a charge nurse in the medical intensive care unit at the University of Colorado Hospital. “Because of the environment I work in, one of the sacrifices I’m making is I am working with these patients within this unit and I can’t go home and see my dad”.

Priebe’s father received a terminal cancer diagnosis this past fall. She had been flying back home to Iowa once every 2-3 weeks to see him, until the pandemic hit.

“[So I could] spend time with him and to go to his chemo appointments and to support my mom and help my family through this. [We are] a very close knit family and I’m no longer able to do that,” Priebe said.

Dr. Marc Moss, professor of medicine and head of the Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Colorado School of medicine also took part in the Q&A seminar.

“It’s [the pandemic] made a job where you’re dealing with people in crisis even more difficult,” said Dr. Moss, referring to the difficulty of making a connection with patients and their families during the pandemic.

Dr. Moss explained how he’s unable to meet with many family members in person due to how easily COVID-19 spreads.

“Now when you go into a patient’s room you’re worried you might get sick and you might bring that virus home to your family members,” Dr. Moss said.

Both frontline medical workers also shared words of hope.

“People are going to get better so I think families need to have hope that way,” Dr. Moss said. “The majority of patients that are on life support systems are going to live and do well. They’re going to go home and live another 40 to 50 years”.

You can watch the full webinar by clicking here.