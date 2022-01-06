Colorado extends Amazon partnership to deliver free COVID-19 test kits

This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country. But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, which was slashed after demand for the tests plummeted over the summer of 2021. (Abbot via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Amazon will lend a hand in delivering free COVID-19 home test kits to residents as the state sees a significant increase in demand for rapid antigen tests.

The tech giant will help deliver test kits to families, with the tests ordered through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website, according to the state and confirmed by Amazon.

During the first four days of 2022, Coloradans ordered 58,011 home tests.

“This is our most popular testing program,” the state joint information center said. “We have seen a significant demand in the last several weeks.”

According to CDPHE, they have distributed more than 1.5 million tests since the free program for residents launched in September. Last February, Amazon worked with the state to deliver home tests to teachers, staff and students.

Colorado receives weekly shipments of about 95,000 BinaxNow tests from Abbott, the manufacturer of the tests.

“We are working with Amazon now to start shipping these to Coloradans who have ordered tests,” said the state.

Demand for rapid tests has increased in the last weeks as cases rise due to the omicron variant.

“Right now, individuals receive four tests with each order,” the state told the Problem Solvers. “We are evaluating how best to maximize our supplies in light of the significant increase in demand we are experiencing.”

Colorado health experts said the state has “requested and received additional tests in recent weeks as demand increased.”