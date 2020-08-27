Colorado educators receive medical grade masks

CENTENIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Almost half of the promised medical grade masks for Colorado school staff members who work directly with students have been delivered.

KN95 mask

So far the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center delivered four shipments of 672,750 masks, another six shipments are expected.

In July, Governor Polis announced that Colorado would provide one medical grade mask (KN95) per week for staff member in any K-12 public school, private school, charter, district and facility school who works in person with students.

Masks will be delivered once a week for 10 weeks.