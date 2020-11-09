Colorado educators, parents hope for pivotal change in education system

DENVER (KDVR) – In his victory speech Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden spotlighted first lady-elect Jill Biden for her dedication to education.

“Jill is a mom, a military mom and educator and she has dedicated her life to education,” said Biden. “For American educators this is a great day for you all.”

Amie Baca-Oehlert with the Colorado Education Association said Sunday the organization has always supported Joe Biden and his efforts to improve education systems. Baca-Oehlert said current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos pushed out policies that took funding away from public schools.

“We have such a need for funding that to have someone as the Secretary of Education that supports taking dollars from public schools is pretty damaging,” said Baca-Oehlert. “It’s policies like that and that agenda to privatize our public schools, that have been harmful especially here in Colorado.”

Parent of two, Nisha Ashley, hopes to see a Biden White House that nominates a new secretary that creates a widespread COVID-19 response to help parents and teachers juggling remote and in-person learning.

“This is a national issue,” said Ashley. “It’s not a Denver issue or a state issue, it’s national. Parents all over the country are frustrated.”

According to the Colorado Education Association, over a billion dollars in state funding has been cut to Colorado public schools. The organization is pushing for a federal relief package to help relieve some of that pressure.