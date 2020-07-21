Colorado Education Association to release findings of statewide survey on start of school

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Education Association representing 39,000 teachers across Colorado is set to release the results of a survey on teachers’ opinions on the start of school next month.

While the results have not been made public yet, the CEA said in a press release that districts must be prepared to keep school buildings closed if districts “cannot guarantee the safety of all individuals walking through their doors every day.”

An announcement of the results is scheduled one day after the union representing teachers in Jefferson County School District announced a majority of its teachers surveyed don’t feel comfortable with how the school restart plan is written.

“One thing that really concerns me is that many of them are so concerned about going back, they’re also preparing their wills,” said Jefferson County Education Association President Brooke Williams. “So I think that speaks volumes of where educators are and where their fears are right now.”

JeffCo teachers are proposing a remote start for the upcoming school year instead of 100% in-person learning, which is the current restart plan in Jefferson County. Last week, Denver Public Schools announced their schools would begin the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning.