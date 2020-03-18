Colorado Education Association asks Polis to close all schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The Colorado Education Association says it's time for Gov. Jared Polis to close all Colorado schools.

"There has been no directive or encouragement of superintendents to close our schools and we believe while closing schools has huge effects on our community, our state -- it is the right thing to do at this time," Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association said.

According to Baca-Oehlert's analysis, only 85 of the state's 178 districts have closed.

"I think there is just a sense of fear," Baca-Oehlert said.

While the majority of schools in metro Denver are closed or on extended spring break, that is not the case in more rural areas.

As for whether teachers are prepared for remote learning, Baca-Oehlert said, "I think we would need some time for distance learning."

Polis' office released the following statement:

“At this time, school districts serving over 85% of students have determined mostly preemptively to close because of safety concerns for their students and staff. The Governor will continue to evaluate this evolving situation and determine whether a statewide closure is necessary prior to schools coming back from their announced extended spring break”.