Colorado doctor: Additional Pfizer vaccines could quickly end pandemic by summer 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado doctor says the latest order of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will come by July of next year, could help end the COVID-19 pandemic in a matter of weeks.

Dr. Richard Zane, Chief of Emergency Medicine for UCHealth, said when we achieve 70% immunization is when things will turn around precipitously.

“As you have seen in Colorado. When Coloradans make efforts to wear masks, physically distance, we see the numbers down within two weeks. So we could see this (pandemic) end in weeks after we achieve 70% vaccination rate.”

The additional 100 million Pfizer does would bring the total of Pfizer doses in the U.S. to 200 million.

It is not yet clear how many of those additional doses would be sent to Colorado.

So far, Colorado is now receiving nearly 47,000 Pfizer doses in its first shipment. Nearly 96,000 Moderna doses are now in the state.

Dr. Zane added, “When we think about ending a pandemic, we have three things we have to achieve. We have to achieve a strategy for testing, contact tracing for barrier protection for therapeutics and then for immunity. Immunity comes in the form of herd immunity.”

