Colorado Department of Human Services announces plans to increase child care support

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) outlined new actions that support vulnerable families with child care needs during the COVID-19 crisis and recovery period.

“These changes help us support all Colorado families,” says CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes.

“We are committed to ensuring families have access to safe, affordable child care, and child care providers have what they need to operate safely.”

The actions include:

All families who receive subsidized child care through the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP) have a 3 month extension, from three months to six months, to search for a job and/or resume educational or training programs.

All families currently enrolled in CCCAP are eligible for an additional three months, from 12 months to 15 months, over the next year.

The Keep the Lights on Fund is providing an initial bulk purchase of supplies, including gloves, bleach and paper towels, for an estimated 1,200 child care providers. This is provided through a public-private partnership with CDHS, Mile High United Way, the Early Childhood Council Leadership Alliance, the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, and Executives Partnering to Invest in Children.