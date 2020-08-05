Colorado ‘cyber schools’ see enrollment hike

DENVER (KDVR) — Enrollment numbers for cyber schools in Colorado climbed ahead of the 2020-2021 school year. The option is seeing new life amid a pandemic and uncertainty surrounding brick-and-mortar schools.

Colorado Connections Academy reported close to a 50% increase in enrollment. Chaille Hymes, the academy’s director, is hiring 25 new teachers to meet the needs of the nearly 2,000 additional students.

“I believe a lot of families are looking for continuity,” said Hymes.

Some of the largest virtual school options also reported enrollment spikes, including Monte Vista, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, Astravo Online Academy, Pikes Peak Online School and Colorado Preparatory Academy.

Public virtual schools have been around for years. Like the traditional public schools, they are free.

“We meet all the standard put on by any public school district in Colorado,” added Hymes.

In a recent interview with Connections Academy, the school described A typical day for students as starting with checking emails and the planner for the day, followed by scheduled live online lessons, videos and reading activities.

They also described the active role parents and families play as the learning coaches. Working parents have to schedule their day around their student.

Connections Academy is still taking new students but some of the other cyber schools have reached capacity.

For parents interested in Colorado’s cyber school options, visit the Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families.