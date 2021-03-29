Which Colorado counties are leading to a statewide COVID-19 case increase?

Colorado has added four new cases per day to its average one-week incident rate since Valentine’s Day. Most counties share the same upward slope.

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 cases are rising again nationwide, though slightly, and it appears to be a statewide trend in Colorado.

Cases have slightly risen in Colorado since bottoming out two weeks ago, but no single county stands out as mainly responsible. Incidence rates, which track the number of daily new cases on average, have gone up or stayed level for all but one of the state’s biggest counties.

Statewide, Colorado’s one-week incident rate has risen roughly four new cases a day between Feb. 14 and March 28.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has tracked the one-week incident rate of the dozen counties that hold the bulk of Colorado’s population: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Jefferson, Larimer, Mesa, Pueblo and Weld.

Cases generally go up and down as they’re reported to the state, peaking mid-week and going down on the weekends. Over the weekend beginning Friday, March 26, cases did not fall to their usual valley between high points.

Only Mesa County’s daily one-week incidence rate average has gone markedly down since the state’s records begin on Valentine’s Day. The county slashed its incidence rate over 200% since Feb. 14.

Pueblo County, by contrast, started Valentine’s Day with 4 cases per day on average. By March 28, that number had quintupled to 21 per day. Each of the other counties have seen incident rates rise between three and ten more per day than on Feb. 14.