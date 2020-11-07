Colorado COVID testing options increase

DENVER (KDVR) — This week, Colorado saw more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day and at least 938 COVID patients are hospitalized — the most since the pandemic began. More than 1.2 million state residents have been tested for COVID-19. State health officials tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers procedures are in place to address the growing demand for testing.

Sarah Tuneberg, who leads Colorado’s Coronavirus Innovation Response Team, said, “We are seeing a really unprecedented demand for testing.”

Tuneberg emphasizes that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides several sites that provide options to those who need screening.

“While there are a few particular sites with long lines, others — for example, Water World — which aren’t far from those in Denver which have long lines, have far shorter lines,” she said.

Tuneberg added that there is “absolutely no reason to panic or worry.”

The plan to fight COVID in Colorado also includes opening COVID-19 testing kiosks across the state, with the first two located in Greeley at the University of Northern Colorado and at Denver International Airport.

The City and County of Denver’s website states residents with health insurance who are showing symptoms can schedule an appointment with their primary care provider or an urgent care facility. Those without coverage or are underinsured can get tested at no cost at a community testing site. Mobile options are available for those who are homebound.

With about one in 100 Colorado residents now contagious with COVID-19, health experts say personal responsibility is key to controlling the spread of disease.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy issued a statement saying, “I want to ask you to do three things starting today for the rest of November: only interact with members of your household, keep your distance (at least 6 feet at all times) and wear a mask”.

State health officials tell the Problem Solvers even with the increased demand for testing, more than 95 percent of test results are returned within 48 hours. For more information about testing, visit the state’s website.