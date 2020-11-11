Colorado COVID test providers trying to meet demand

DENVER (KDVR) — As we continue to see a steadily number of high COVID-19 cases each day, more viewers are reaching out to FOX31 and Channel 2 about finding testing. Many say they are having a hard time getting a test. The Problem Solvers are on it.

We found out health leaders are indeed seeing a rise in demand right now. They are asking you to be patient if you are running into issues getting scheduled for a test.

We heard from people in Jefferson and Denver counties that ran into some issues.

In Denver, people told us they tried to get tested at places like AFC Urgent Care and National Jewish Hospital. These locations do not have anything available until at least Saturday.

Someone else told us they went to JeffCo Stadium at 6:50 a.m. and did not get tested until more than three hours later. That testing site is run by Stride Community Health.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) is asking people who have insurance or a primary health care provider to get a test from their doctor rather than coming to a community testing site. The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows that nearly 25,000 tests were taken outside of state-run locations while only 7,438 were taken at CDPHE sites.

With many of the smaller providers booked up, the city and organizations with larger operations like Stride want you to keep calm.

“We’ve seen the demand dramatically increase and we are doing all that we can to sprint and work around the clock to bring on more personnel and improve our efficiencies and of our process,” said Ben Wiederholt, Stride Community Health’s president and CEO. “What we are really urging the public to do is go to our website and pre-register so that will help to create a more efficient and expedited registration process to help reduce some of the wait times that are sometimes happening, especially early on in the mornings.”

You can also preregister if you are getting tested at one of Denver’s community-based sites. The city broke down the site at the Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) in an effort to reach more people in different parts of the city. That led to three community-based locations with a fourth spot coming soon.

“We’ve heard that there have been sites in other jurisdictions like our neighboring counties that do put a cap on tests they can perform each day. We had the same thing at the Pepsi Center. The perk at our community sites is that we aren’t limiting that. So as fast as we can get through people by staffing up and safely managing the traffic levels, we are going to keep providing these tests,” said Cali Zimmerman, the DDPRE’s emergency management coordinator.

Stride plans to increase testing capacity gradually to make sure they have enough supplies.

You can find out more information about how you can help join their team online.

The City and County of Denver is looking to open an additional site on the southwest side of the city soon.