DENVER (KDVR) — Most of Colorado’s COVID metrics agree with Gov. Jared Polis – the pandemic is on the wane in the Centennial State.

The number of daily cases has fallen to one of the lowest points of the pandemic. Colorado reported 270 new cases on March 1, about the same as the least-infectious days of both the summer of 2020 and of 2021.

The 7-day daily average of new cases was 556, the lowest point since summer 2021 and 2020.

COVID-related deaths have tapered to their lowest points as well. At an average of 3.29 deaths per day, the current death rate is lower than any point in pandemic history except a few points during the summer of 2020.

Hospitalization rates continue dropping as well.

Hospitals are admitting an average of 42 COVID-positive patients a day, mirroring previous summer low points. The total number of COVID-positive patients continues to trend downward. There were 362 statewide as of March 2, down from a high point of 1,744 only a month ago.