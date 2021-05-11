Watch at 12:15: Gov. Polis provides update on Colorado’s COVID-19 response

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado has started to slowly dip again after a fourth wave that appears to have peaked around early May, but Colorado, the United States, and the world at large are far from ending this pandemic.

About a month ago the state announced that it would be ending use of its COVID-19 dial framework and handing control back to the local county health departments. Initially most counties planned for a 30-day transition phase to assess how things are changing. As we near the end of that period another round of decisions needs to be made by the end of this week.

At the same time, the number of people getting vaccinated has also stagnated. Currently only about half of all Coloradans have had at least one dose of vaccine, and about 40% are considered fully vaccinated – a far throw from the 80% that is expected to be necessary to reach herd immunity.

With this happening, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced that he will provide an update on the state’s response today at 12:15. You can watch it live in the FOX31 NOW player above.