Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed, delayed opening due to freeze

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Several COVID-19 testing sites are closed or delaying opening this morning due to the frigid temperatures.

Here is a list of the sites across the state still open:

  • 5th St Garage – Denver 
  • Cañon City – Cañon City
  • Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
  • Fountain
  • Frisco Recreation Center – Frisco
  • Pueblo County Fairgrounds – Pueblo 
  • Pueblo Mall – Pueblo 
  • Silverthorne Recreation Center – Frisco

For a full list of closed or delayed opening COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories