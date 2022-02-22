Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed, delayed opening due to freeze

DENVER (KDVR) — Several COVID-19 testing sites are closed or delaying opening this morning due to the frigid temperatures.

Here is a list of the sites across the state still open:

5th St Garage – Denver

Cañon City – Cañon City

Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge

Fountain

Frisco Recreation Center – Frisco

Pueblo County Fairgrounds – Pueblo

Pueblo Mall – Pueblo

Silverthorne Recreation Center – Frisco

For a full list of closed or delayed opening COVID-19 testing sites, click here.