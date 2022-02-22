Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed, delayed opening due to freeze

DENVER (KDVR) — Several COVID-19 testing sites are closed or delaying opening this morning due to the frigid temperatures.
Here is a list of the sites across the state still open:
- 5th St Garage – Denver
- Cañon City – Cañon City
- Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
- Fountain
- Frisco Recreation Center – Frisco
- Pueblo County Fairgrounds – Pueblo
- Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
- Silverthorne Recreation Center – Frisco
For a full list of closed or delayed opening COVID-19 testing sites, click here.