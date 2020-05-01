Colorado COVID-19 symptom tracker aims to prevent outbreaks

DENVER (KDVR) — New data from Colorado’s Symptom Tracker shows where coronavirus outbreaks could be brewing.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging anyone with what they think might be early COVID-19 symptoms to fill out the survey.

Health workers say it’s an action that could save lives.

The symptom tracker is kind of like radar. Every time a person reports feeling sick with symptoms like a fever or a cough, they are asked to enter that data into the tracker.

That then shows the area where you live and how many other people are feeling the same way.

The data points could be the early signs of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The state is hoping its new tracking system will help them stay ahead of the virus.

“The data allows our epidemiologists to see where there are hotspots so we can direct care resources to those locations, so we can put it out before it gets to be too big,” said Sarah Tuneberg, the lead of the governor’s Innovation Response Team on coronavirus.

She said state health officials may contact people who completed the survey.

“If someone enters their phone number, then CDPHE reaches out via text message every day to check in with them to see how they are doing,” said Tuneberg.

Larimer County started using a similar tracker locally early on.

Larimer residents self-reported their symptoms, helping county health workers better understand what was coming.

Larimer County Public Affairs Director Michelle Bird said, “It was beneficial in terms of making decisions. At the beginning, we had so few tests, so few residents were able to get tests.”

It can still be difficult to get a test.

Health care workers say it is much easier to self report and help stave off a full-blown outbreak.

Public health officials say the new goal is to expand the system.

Even reporting small symptoms, they say, and can make a big difference.