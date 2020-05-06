Colorado COVID-19 patient who was in hospital for 8 weeks, family thank nurses

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is National Nurses Day. It’s a day that Berit Dobrski’s family will be celebrating.

The 81-year-old COVID-19 patient was just discharged from Rose Medical Center in Denver on Monday, and taken to Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital in Aurora.

“I’m so grateful to be here,” Dobrski said. “I am surprised that I’m still alive, but here I am.”

Dobrski was the second COVID-19 patient admitted to Rose, and went into the intensive care unit on March 9. She was on a ventilator for five weeks, in the hospital for eight weeks and had one of the longest COVID-19 ICU stays.

Her family says the nurses were amazing.

“They went so above and beyond treating her for her illness. They got to know her as a person, got to know our family,” said Katie Coleman, Dobrski’s granddaughter.

No visitors were allowed, but Coleman says the nurses talked to her grandmother about jazz music and her family in Sweden. They helped with video chats and kept everyone up to date.

“To know that they are putting their lives at risk, and then to take that extra step to be kind, and caring, and compassionate, and all of these things, when they are sitting next to this deadly disease is, I mean, I don’t have words for it,” Coleman said.

Dobrski doesn’t remember much, but she wants to say thank you. “They did so much for me,” she said.

She’s not alone. The nurses made a lasting impression on Coleman as well.

“Just seeing how crucial the nurses were to my grandma, I’ve sent nursing school applications in, because I’m like, that is the difference that I want to make in the world,” the 25-year-old said.