Colorado COVID-19 patient talks about participating in clinical trial for remdesivir

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado doctor and COVID-19 patient are discussing their roles in an international trial for the antiviral drug remdesivir.

Dr. Rebecca Boxer is the medical director of clinical trials at Kaiser Permanente’s Institute for Health Research. She says Kaiser collaborated with Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver for the trial. They enrolled 31 COVID-19 patients to participate in the international study with thousands of patients.

Lorretta Lansing of Northglenn was one of those patients. She was hospitalized at Good Samaritan Medical Center in May and given the drug through an IV while she was in the hospital.

“It’s a horrible virus,” Lansing said. “My hope is that they do find something.”

Boxer says the results from that study are not complete, but another recent study showed the drug reduced recovery time for COVID-19 patients.

“At this point, remdesivir has some positive data that we are really encouraged by,” Boxer said.

Boxer says they have other trials coming up for other medications and therapies that could help COVID-19 patients.

“We are very hopeful that we are going to find a few more drugs and therapies that can make a difference for people,” she said.