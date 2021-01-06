Colorado COVID-19 numbers rise as restrictions ease; see positivity rate for every county

DENVER (KDVR) — Is it a post-holiday surge? As restrictions begin to ease across Colorado, COVID-19 cases are starting to rise again.
Last week, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.70%. This week it is 10.97%. The 7-day positivity rate last week was 6.09%. This week it is 8.06%.
The highest positivity rate in the state is for Jackson County, which is at 27.3% positivity over the past 2 weeks.
Here are the stats as of 7 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Counties in each level:
- Level Green: 0
- Level Blue: 1
- Level Yellow: 3
- Level Orange: 60
- Level Red: 0
- Level Purple: 0
Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):
- Adams: 10.8%
- Alamosa: 2.3%
- Arapahoe: 6.9%
- Archuleta: 8.6%
- Baca: 1.1%
- Bent: 14%
- Boulder: 4.8%
- Broomfield: 5.3%
- Chaffee: 6%
- Cheyenne: 1.6%
- Clear Creek: 7.8%
- Conejos: 2.9%
- Costilla: 13.8%
- Crowley: 2.6%
- Custer: 3.3%
- Delta: 13%
- Denver: 6.5%
- Dolores: 5%
- Douglas: 7%
- Eagle: 7%
- Elbert: 11.4%
- El Paso: 7.8%
- Fremont: 5.5%
- Garfield: 9.4%
- Gilpin: 5.6%
- Grand: 18.9%
- Gunnison: 7.7%
- Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks
- Huerfano: 1.4%
- Jackson: 27.3%
- Jefferson: 6.1%
- Kiowa: 1.4%
- Kit Carson: 0%
- Lake: 13.6%
- La Plata: 6.6%
- Larimer: 5.7%
- Las Animas: 14.4%
- Lincoln: 5.1%
- Logan: 5.8%
- Mesa: 7%
- Mineral: 21.4%
- Moffat: 6.8%
- Montezuma: 9.4%
- Montrose: 12.8%
- Morgan: 6.9%
- Otero: 8.2%
- Ouray: 3.3%
- Park: 9%
- Phillips: 6.2%
- Pitkin: 9.8%
- Prowers: 7.9%
- Pueblo: 6.1%
- Rio Blanco: 3.9%
- Rio Grande: 1%
- Routt: 5.7%
- Saguache: 2.7%
- San Juan: 0%
- San Miguel: 4.1%
- Sedgwick: 6.7%
- Summit: 6.4%
- Teller: 6.5%
- Washington: 4.5%
- Weld: 9.9%
- Yuma: 9.1%
COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts
New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.