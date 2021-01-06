Colorado COVID-19 numbers rise as restrictions ease; see positivity rate for every county

DENVER (KDVR) — Is it a post-holiday surge? As restrictions begin to ease across Colorado, COVID-19 cases are starting to rise again.

Last week, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.70%. This week it is 10.97%. The 7-day positivity rate last week was 6.09%. This week it is 8.06%.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Jackson County, which is at 27.3% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 7 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Counties in each level: Level Green: 0 Level Blue: 1 Level Yellow: 3 Level Orange: 60 Level Red: 0 Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

Adams: 10.8%

Alamosa: 2.3%

Arapahoe: 6.9%

Archuleta: 8.6%

Baca: 1.1%

Bent: 14%

Boulder: 4.8%

Broomfield: 5.3%

Chaffee: 6%

Cheyenne: 1.6%

Clear Creek: 7.8%

Conejos: 2.9%

Costilla: 13.8%

Crowley: 2.6%

Custer: 3.3%

Delta: 13%

Denver: 6.5%

Dolores: 5%

Douglas: 7%

Eagle: 7%

Elbert: 11.4%

El Paso: 7.8%

Fremont: 5.5%

Garfield: 9.4%

Gilpin: 5.6%

Grand: 18.9%

Gunnison: 7.7%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Huerfano: 1.4%

Jackson: 27.3%

Jefferson: 6.1%

Kiowa: 1.4%

Kit Carson: 0%

Lake: 13.6%

La Plata: 6.6%

Larimer: 5.7%

Las Animas: 14.4%

Lincoln: 5.1%

Logan: 5.8%

Mesa: 7%

Mineral: 21.4%

Moffat: 6.8%

Montezuma: 9.4%

Montrose: 12.8%

Morgan: 6.9%

Otero: 8.2%

Ouray: 3.3%

Park: 9%

Phillips: 6.2%

Pitkin: 9.8%

Prowers: 7.9%

Pueblo: 6.1%

Rio Blanco: 3.9%

Rio Grande: 1%

Routt: 5.7%

Saguache: 2.7%

San Juan: 0%

San Miguel: 4.1%

Sedgwick: 6.7%

Summit: 6.4%

Teller: 6.5%

Washington: 4.5%

Weld: 9.9%

Yuma: 9.1%

