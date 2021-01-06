Colorado COVID-19 numbers rise as restrictions ease; see positivity rate for every county

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Is it a post-holiday surge? As restrictions begin to ease across Colorado, COVID-19 cases are starting to rise again.

Last week, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 8.70%. This week it is 10.97%. The 7-day positivity rate last week was 6.09%. This week it is 8.06%.

The highest positivity rate in the state is for Jackson County, which is at 27.3% positivity over the past 2 weeks.

Here are the stats as of 7 a.m. Wednesday for the state of Colorado according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

  • Counties in each level:
    • Level Green: 0
    • Level Blue: 1
    • Level Yellow: 3
    • Level Orange: 60
    • Level Red: 0
    • Level Purple: 0

Here’s where every county stands as of 8 a.m. Wednesday (2-week positivity rates):

  • Adams: 10.8%
  • Alamosa: 2.3%
  • Arapahoe: 6.9%
  • Archuleta: 8.6%
  • Baca: 1.1%
  • Bent: 14%
  • Boulder: 4.8%
  • Broomfield: 5.3%
  • Chaffee: 6%
  • Cheyenne: 1.6%
  • Clear Creek: 7.8%
  • Conejos: 2.9%
  • Costilla: 13.8%
  • Crowley: 2.6%
  • Custer: 3.3%
  • Delta: 13%
  • Denver: 6.5%
  • Dolores: 5%
  • Douglas: 7%
  • Eagle: 7%
  • Elbert: 11.4%
  • El Paso: 7.8%
  • Fremont: 5.5%
  • Garfield: 9.4%
  • Gilpin: 5.6%
  • Grand: 18.9%
  • Gunnison: 7.7%
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks
  • Huerfano: 1.4%
  • Jackson: 27.3%
  • Jefferson: 6.1%
  • Kiowa: 1.4%
  • Kit Carson: 0%
  • Lake: 13.6%
  • La Plata: 6.6%
  • Larimer: 5.7%
  • Las Animas: 14.4%
  • Lincoln: 5.1%
  • Logan: 5.8%
  • Mesa: 7%
  • Mineral: 21.4%
  • Moffat: 6.8%
  • Montezuma: 9.4%
  • Montrose: 12.8%
  • Morgan: 6.9%
  • Otero: 8.2%
  • Ouray: 3.3%
  • Park: 9%
  • Phillips: 6.2%
  • Pitkin: 9.8%
  • Prowers: 7.9%
  • Pueblo: 6.1%
  • Rio Blanco: 3.9%
  • Rio Grande: 1%
  • Routt: 5.7%
  • Saguache: 2.7%
  • San Juan: 0%
  • San Miguel: 4.1%
  • Sedgwick: 6.7%
  • Summit: 6.4%
  • Teller: 6.5%
  • Washington: 4.5%
  • Weld: 9.9%
  • Yuma: 9.1%

COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts 

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories